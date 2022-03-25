Citizens & Northern Corp Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $138.96 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $253.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

