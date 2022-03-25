Breedon Group’s (BREE) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BREE. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 115.25 ($1.52).

Shares of LON:BREE traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 82.40 ($1.08). 1,715,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,667,438. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 92.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 17.93. Breedon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 74.60 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 113.92 ($1.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

