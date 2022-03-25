Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.23) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 229.78 ($3.02).

Shares of LON VMUK traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 178.85 ($2.35). 206,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,836. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 187.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 187.04. The company has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 151.05 ($1.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.88).

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($67,535.55).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

