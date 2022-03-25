J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SBRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.03) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 305 ($4.02) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.21) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 287 ($3.78).

LON:SBRY traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 260.30 ($3.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,411. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 273.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 282.80. The company has a market capitalization of £6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 233.60 ($3.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 342 ($4.50).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

