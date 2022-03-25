JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.48) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 628.57 ($8.28).

JD Sports Fashion stock traded down GBX 3.95 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 147.65 ($1.94). 6,688,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 169.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of £7.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 121.20 ($1.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.70 ($3.10).

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.80), for a total value of £21,300,000 ($28,041,074.25).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

