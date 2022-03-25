Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.850-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.30 billion-$50.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.05 billion.Best Buy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.11.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,754. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,012.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,849 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24,436 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

