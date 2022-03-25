ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. ADMA Biologics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ADMA Biologics stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $301.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 59,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

