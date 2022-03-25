Virtue Capital Management LLC Purchases 660 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $140.69 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $415.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

