D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.33 EPS

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ HEPS opened at $2.06 on Friday. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 102,727 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 1,211.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 186,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 172,082 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 41,362 shares during the period. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

