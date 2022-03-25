Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $4.87 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after buying an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $234,743,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,269,000 after purchasing an additional 822,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $184.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.41. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

