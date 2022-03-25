CVA Family Office LLC Acquires New Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Shares of BK stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average is $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.