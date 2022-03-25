iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.62. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,913.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 67,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

