iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.
iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.62. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.
About iClick Interactive Asia Group
iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.
