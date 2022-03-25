IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives $55.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791. IGM Financial has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $41.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4444 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

About IGM Financial (Get Rating)

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

