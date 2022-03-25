-$0.23 EPS Expected for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nikola’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Nikola posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nikola will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nikola.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Shares of NKLA opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. Nikola has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $19.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth $168,174,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,743,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nikola by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,094,000 after buying an additional 204,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,817,000 after purchasing an additional 325,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth $32,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

