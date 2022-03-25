NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 141,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 491.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 54,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,130 shares of company stock valued at $476,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

NorthWestern stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.70 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

About NorthWestern (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.