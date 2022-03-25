Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVA opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.60. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $49.14.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $63,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

