Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,254 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RGC Resources were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in RGC Resources during the third quarter worth $245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RGC Resources by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RGC Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in RGC Resources by 30.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 72,912 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in RGC Resources by 26.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period.

RGCO stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of -0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGCO. TheStreet raised RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RGC Resources in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About RGC Resources (Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

