Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after acquiring an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after acquiring an additional 989,641 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,202,288,000 after acquiring an additional 348,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.09.

NYSE COP opened at $104.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.21 and its 200-day moving average is $78.92.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

