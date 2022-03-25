Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Shares Down 0.8%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.33. 6,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSFJ. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000.

