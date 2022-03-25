4 Less Group (OTC:FLES) Trading Up 23.2%

4 Less Group Inc (OTC:FLES – Get Rating) shares were up 23.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 6,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 22,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 4 Less Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.76.
The 4Less Group Inc provides premiere online marketplace for all automotive parts and accessories. The 4Less Group Inc is based in LAS VEGAS.
