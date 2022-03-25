CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 76.21%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTEK opened at $1.50 on Friday. CynergisTek has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.23.
CynergisTek Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CynergisTek (CTEK)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.