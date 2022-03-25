CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 76.21%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTEK opened at $1.50 on Friday. CynergisTek has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Get CynergisTek alerts:

CynergisTek Company Profile (Get Rating)

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.