185 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,032,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $256.82 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $231.35 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

