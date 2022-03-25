Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.480-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $73.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.03. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of -136.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marvell Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.31.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,932,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,707 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

