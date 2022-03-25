iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:IFGL)

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.168 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15.

