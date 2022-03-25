SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

SYNNEX has decreased its dividend payment by 17.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SYNNEX has a payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SYNNEX to earn $12.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $107.25 on Friday. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. StockNews.com cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.38.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $93,236.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,965 shares of company stock valued at $413,147. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 125.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after buying an additional 80,957 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $3,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $2,233,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

