KeyCorp Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $152.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.37.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $143.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.92. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $144.80.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,479,840. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,031 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $86,532,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 651,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

