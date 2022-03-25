Analysts Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target at $62.14

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALXO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $103.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 33.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,627,000 after buying an additional 970,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,442,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 580,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,950,000 after purchasing an additional 114,456 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 115,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,113,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

