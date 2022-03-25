Brokerages Set ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) PT at $12.39

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAVMY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.95) to €11.20 ($12.31) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. AlphaValue downgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from €12.30 ($13.52) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

