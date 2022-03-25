Brokerages Set ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) PT at $12.39

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAVMY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.95) to €11.20 ($12.31) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. AlphaValue downgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from €12.30 ($13.52) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

