Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$37.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Saputo stock opened at C$29.83 on Tuesday. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$26.21 and a 12 month high of C$42.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$29.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.59%.

In related news, Director Terry Brockman sold 93,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.21, for a total transaction of C$2,837,806.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,136,100.10. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza acquired 8,300 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.33 per share, with a total value of C$251,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,276,893.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

