LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Capitalization Reaches $834,338.74

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $834,338.74 and $2,654.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.83 or 0.00321244 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000112 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005337 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000643 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $558.49 or 0.01247429 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003055 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,281,314 coins and its circulating supply is 50,068,538 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

