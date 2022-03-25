Bytom Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.00 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $41.00 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.00282512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013017 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,743,192,038 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,386,681 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

