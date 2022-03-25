Falcon Wealth Planning Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after acquiring an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after acquiring an additional 190,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $315.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $329.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.45 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

