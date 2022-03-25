Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.51. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.13.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

