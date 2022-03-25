Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MFC. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

MFC opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

