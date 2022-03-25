CVA Family Office LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 945 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $78.77 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.86.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $4.785 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 10.2%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,320.06.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

