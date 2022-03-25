Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.86. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $85.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CL King raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,581,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

