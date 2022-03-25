TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $113.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.