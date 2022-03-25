Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Cowen from $66.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALK. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

NYSE ALK opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.70.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 409.1% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

