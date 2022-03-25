Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Lifesci Capital

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Lifesci Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $151.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.02. Lucira Health has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $13.07.

Lucira Health ( NASDAQ:LHDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.56. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lucira Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Erik T. Engelson bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHDX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lucira Health by 1,664.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lucira Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Lucira Health in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 45.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

