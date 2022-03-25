CVA Family Office LLC Has $270,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

