Loop Capital Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $65.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $68.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

NYSE SNAP opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. Snap has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $256,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock valued at $47,574,738.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

