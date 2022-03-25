ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Stock Price Down 1.6%

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.19 and last traded at $39.19. Approximately 888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.82.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

