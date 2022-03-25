Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $19,977,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 10.4% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 60.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 636,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,717,000 after buying an additional 239,861 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,161 shares of company stock worth $20,609,278 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

