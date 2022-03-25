CVA Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,343,000 after buying an additional 22,618 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 770.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,671,000 after buying an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 19,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $620.07 on Friday. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $523.94 and a 1-year high of $769.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $600.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $669.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

