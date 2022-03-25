Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.96 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.330-$0.410 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.08.

Get Ooma alerts:

NYSE OOMA opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95. Ooma has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $355.10 million, a P/E ratio of -213.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 390.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Ooma by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ooma by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ooma by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ooma by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ooma (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.