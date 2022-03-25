APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on APi Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on APi Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:APG opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.24. APi Group has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.81 million. APi Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth $226,088,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in APi Group by 588.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,394,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,420,000 after buying an additional 3,755,844 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,055,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in APi Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,034,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,508,000 after buying an additional 1,601,468 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,145,000.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

