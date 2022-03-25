Aion 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.77 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $46.98 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,763.37 or 0.99981957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00065687 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00134114 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.75 or 0.00269714 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005024 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001162 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001549 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

