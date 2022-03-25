Analysts Set Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) PT at $48.86

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,676 shares of company stock worth $1,732,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,310 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $59,389,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $55,866,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

