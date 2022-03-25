Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

AUPH opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

