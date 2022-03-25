Analysts Set Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Target Price at GBX 229.50

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 229.50 ($3.02).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.90) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, insider David Lis bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £46,550 ($61,282.25). Also, insider Peter Dilnot acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £49,920 ($65,718.80). Insiders bought 89,500 shares of company stock worth $12,257,000 over the last ninety days.

Shares of LON MRO opened at GBX 126.20 ($1.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 144.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 157.45. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of GBX 108 ($1.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 204.06 ($2.69).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.05%.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

